Lossless Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and $1.86 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 41,472% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00247544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00190093 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00511181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039078 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,706.80 or 1.98569254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.