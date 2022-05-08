Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,098 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after buying an additional 640,874 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after buying an additional 580,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,098. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

