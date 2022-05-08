Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $192.29 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.54.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

