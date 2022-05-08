Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LCID traded down 0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,371,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,708,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is 22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 35.67.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

