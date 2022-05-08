LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $0.64-$0.68 EPS.

LXP stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

