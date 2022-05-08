LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69.

LXP opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.22. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

