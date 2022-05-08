Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.48.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. Lyft has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 47.92% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.