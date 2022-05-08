LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $128.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $110.22 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

