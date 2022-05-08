LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $110.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $10,774,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $7,397,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

