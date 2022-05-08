M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

