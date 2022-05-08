Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.65. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $203.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.