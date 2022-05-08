Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 2.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.16. 215,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,498. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

