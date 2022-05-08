Madrona Financial Services LLC Invests $252,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $229.59. 2,774,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,285. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

