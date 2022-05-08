Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 122 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $203.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,733,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,939,024. The company has a market capitalization of $554.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.