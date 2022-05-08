Madrona Financial Services LLC Takes $861,000 Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

CCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

CCB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $40.20. 28,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,618. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Lane bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.81 per share, with a total value of $49,837.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,453.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coastal Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.