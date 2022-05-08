Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.