Manchester City Fan Token Price Hits $8.87 on Major Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $31.10 million and approximately $17.16 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.87 or 0.00025176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

