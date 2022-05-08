Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 107.93%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY22 guidance to $1.74-1.90 EPS.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,719,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.