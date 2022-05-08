Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCHX. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Marchex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.