Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

MCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Marcus has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $458.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Analysts expect that Marcus will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 410,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 213,260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,074,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 150,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

