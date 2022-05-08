Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Markel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Markel by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Markel by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,329.02. 67,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,407. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,408.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,307.91. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

