Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $832.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.75. 11,582,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,850,544. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -106.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

