Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $20,070,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $175.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

