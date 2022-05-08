Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,540,000 after buying an additional 2,485,877 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,360,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,733,000 after buying an additional 129,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,360,000 after buying an additional 684,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 242,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 582,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 330,082 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWH opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

