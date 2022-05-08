Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 66,478 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

NYSE:CLH opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.25. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

