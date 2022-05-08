Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,329.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,408.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,307.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

