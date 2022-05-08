Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,847 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.

