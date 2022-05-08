Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $46,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VFC stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.
V.F. Profile (Get Rating)
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
