Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $205,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $395.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.