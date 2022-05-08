Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases Shares of 26,529 VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.23% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

MLN stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.