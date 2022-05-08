Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,460 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

