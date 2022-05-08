Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $61.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

