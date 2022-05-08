MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $104.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s current price.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ opened at $77.03 on Friday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MasTec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $231,287,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,153,000 after purchasing an additional 207,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.