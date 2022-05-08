Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Wedbush

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.75. Match Group has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 325,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

