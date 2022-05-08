Maxim Group Raises Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $80.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUTR. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.
Shares of CUTR stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.12 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Cutera has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Cutera by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Cutera by 171.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.
Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
