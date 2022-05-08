Maxim Group Raises Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $80.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUTR. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.12 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Cutera has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Cutera by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Cutera by 171.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

