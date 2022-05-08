MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. MCX Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The stock's 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

About MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

