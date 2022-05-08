MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.
NYSE:MAX opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $47.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.
About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
