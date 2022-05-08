MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

NYSE:MAX opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

