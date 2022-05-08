Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) to announce $346.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.09 million. Medpace posted sales of $278.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 357,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.07. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.