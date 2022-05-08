MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.95.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$20.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.69. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.57 and a 52 week high of C$22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,794.17. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$321,882.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,656.82. Insiders sold a total of 285,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,674 over the last ninety days.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

