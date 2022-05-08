MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of MELI traded up $14.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $927.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,086.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,184.08. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

