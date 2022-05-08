MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Shares Down 3%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €163.00 ($171.58) and last traded at €164.75 ($173.42). Approximately 333,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €169.80 ($178.74).

The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €181.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

