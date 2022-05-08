Metaverse ETP Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $4,559.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,131,764 coins and its circulating supply is 80,131,666 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars.

