MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

