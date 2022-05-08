Metronome Price Tops $2.13 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $29.68 million and approximately $39,785.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00006220 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,069,808 coins and its circulating supply is 13,925,234 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

