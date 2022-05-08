Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.20-$38.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.98. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

MTD stock opened at $1,315.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,347.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,459.02. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,225.56 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 471.45%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

