M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.21

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as low as $6.55. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 1,490 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.
M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
