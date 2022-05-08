MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Issues Earnings Results

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.40. The company had a trading volume of 67,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,505. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.