MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Announces Earnings Results

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 199,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $102.88. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

In other news, insider Michele Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,835. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

