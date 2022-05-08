MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.81. 199,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.68. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

In related news, insider Michele Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,956 shares of company stock worth $1,633,835. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $1,970,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

