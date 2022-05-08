MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of MGPI opened at $95.81 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other news, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

